CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Family of woman shot…

Family of woman shot by police want more investigation

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 9:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEAFORD, Del. — The family of a Delaware woman who was fatally shot by police claims the woman was killed after a state trooper fired his gun through a closed door.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the family is calling for more investigation into the March 25 incident in Seaford.

The family issued a statement through an attorney that said Kelly Rooks was having a mental health crisis when she called 911 for help.

Attorney Raeann Warner of the Jacobs & Crumplar law firm said an independent investigation would be conducted.

Delaware State Police said they’re still investigating the case and declined to comment.

Troopers said that Rooks was shot after arming herself with a gun and threatening to shoot.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up