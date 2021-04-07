Family of woman shot by police want more investigation

The family of a Delaware woman who was fatally shot by police claims the woman was killed after a state trooper fired his gun through a closed door.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the family is calling for more investigation into the March 25 incident in Seaford.

The family issued a statement through an attorney that said Kelly Rooks was having a mental health crisis when she called 911 for help.

Attorney Raeann Warner of the Jacobs & Crumplar law firm said an independent investigation would be conducted.

Delaware State Police said they’re still investigating the case and declined to comment.

Troopers said that Rooks was shot after arming herself with a gun and threatening to shoot.

