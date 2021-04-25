Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards: Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell Adapted…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Sound: “Sound of Metal.”

Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”

Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”

Animated feature: “Soul”

