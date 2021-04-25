CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya…

Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Sound: “Sound of Metal.”

Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”

Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”

Animated feature: “Soul”

___

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News | National News

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up