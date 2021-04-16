CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Driver gets lengthy sentence for head-on crash that killed 3

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 5:08 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Delaware man who was speeding and under the influence of drugs when his car crashed head-on into an SUV in Philadelphia, killing three people, has been sentenced to 37 1/2 to 76 years in prison.

Thirty-two-year-old Keith Campbell received the sentence Friday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and single counts of aggravated assault and DUI.

The charges stem from a Jan. 2, 2019 crash that killed Dennis Palandro Jr. and Joseph Ferry, members of a string band that had performed hours earlier in the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.

Ferry’s fiancee, Kelly Wiseley, was also killed while Palandro’s wife was seriously injured.

