Deputies: Teen steals, crashes school bus in Tennessee

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 3:43 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators say a 17-year-old has crashed a school bus in northeastern Tennessee that was stolen from Virginia.

News outlets report that the bus was taken early Wednesday morning from Virginia’s Wise County Public Schools Transportation Department.

Deputies say the driver was seriously injured when he crashed in Bristol, Tennessee.

Authorities say 18-year-old Cullon Henderson of Wise, Virginia, was a passenger in the bus. He was charged with theft.

Authorities say juvenile court will determine any charges against the driver, who was not identified.

A spokesperson for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the bus when it crashed.

