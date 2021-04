PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Coroner tells news outlet, Coast Guard tells families: 2nd dead worker from capsized lift boat…

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Coroner tells news outlet, Coast Guard tells families: 2nd dead worker from capsized lift boat found off Louisiana.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.