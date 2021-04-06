Coast Guard eyes bridge security zone for Biden home visits

Motorists frustrated by traffic holdups whenever President Joseph Biden visits Delaware may soon have some water-borne company.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Motorists frustrated by traffic holdups whenever President Joseph Biden visits Delaware may soon have some water-borne company.

The Coast Guard is proposing to establish a security zone for protection of “Very Important Persons” as they travel by vehicle over the Route 141 bridge over the Christina River near Newport.

A proposed rule published Monday in the Federal Register would prohibit vessels and individuals, including swimmers, from entering or remaining within the security zone unless authorized by the Coast Guard while VIPs traverse the bridge.

Officials are taking comment on the proposed rule through May 5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.