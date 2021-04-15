CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago review board releases video of police officer’s fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 15, 2021, 3:38 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago review board releases video of police officer’s fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.