CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 1:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

April 2 – 8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Military suicides rose in 2020, especially in reserve forces

Retirement claims backlog continues to rise, exceeding January's 8-year record

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

OMB requires updated EIS transition plan in IT passback guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up