CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARCH 26 – APRIL 1, 2021

From a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Amsterdam to daily life in Johannesburg, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up