AP Top U.S. News at 8:35 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: Legion of Chauvin prosecutors, each with own role

With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old

Florida works to avoid ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse

Amid outcry, states push mental health training for police

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 41 people; dozens missing

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

Vast archives at JFK Library help bring ‘Hemingway’ to life

Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

