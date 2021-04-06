AP Top U.S. News at 11:29 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure

Floyd’s family takes its seat in ex-officer’s murder trial

Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban

As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access

California plans for broad pandemic reopening in mid-June

Viral thoughts: Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and over in NY

Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster

