CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:37 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Corruption trial of young ex-Massachusetts mayor begins

COVID treatment has improved, but many wish for an easy pill

Cop accused of hurting woman’s arm: ‘Ready for the pop?’

Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense

Help Wanted: In pandemic, worry about finding summer workers

Attorney: Black man killed by deputies shot in back of head

Pain, loss linger a decade after tornadoes hammer 6 states

Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case

Analysis: A reckoning on racism? Not for many leaders of GOP

California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

Elevated State Dept. chief diversity officer looks to move needle on decades-long challenges

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up