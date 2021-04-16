CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy

What to expect in closings for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters

Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s motions to toss sex charges

Biden’s appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

Chicago video tests newsroom handling of graphic footage

Coast Guard: 2 more capsize victims recovered off Louisiana

Colorado lawmaker: Slavery policy didn’t impugn humanity

Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day

