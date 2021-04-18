AP Top U.S. News at 12:48 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Sikh community calls for gun reforms after FedEx shooting In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace Chicago…

Sikh community calls for gun reforms after FedEx shooting In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy Divers back in Gulf; search resumes for capsized boat’s crew Treatment ban creates uncertainty for trans youth, families US deports woman who lied about role in Rwandan genocide Kauai police chief suspended without pay for mocking Asians Riot declared in Portland protests after police kill man EXPLAINER: How is ‘reasonableness’ key to Chauvin’s defense? Lawyers: DOJ defense in Trump defamation suit is ‘dangerous’ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.