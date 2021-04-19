CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death

New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again

Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day

Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting

Key moments at Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death

Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up