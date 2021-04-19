AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch
Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death
New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again
Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
Key moments at Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.