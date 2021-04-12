AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Student fires at officers at Tennessee school, is killed
Defense set to take turn in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death
DeSantis attacks YouTube for yanking his pandemic video
EXPLAINER: Prosecution explores Floyd’s ‘spark of life’
Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held
Sailor who shot, killed himself at Hawaii resort identified
Ex-L.A. sheriff’s deputy gets prison for pot warehouse theft
California lifts COVID-19 limits on indoor worship services
Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.