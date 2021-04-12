CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Student fires at officers at Tennessee school, is killed

Defense set to take turn in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

DeSantis attacks YouTube for yanking his pandemic video

EXPLAINER: Prosecution explores Floyd’s ‘spark of life’

Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

Sailor who shot, killed himself at Hawaii resort identified

Ex-L.A. sheriff’s deputy gets prison for pot warehouse theft

California lifts COVID-19 limits on indoor worship services

Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

