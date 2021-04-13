CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Return to college plans | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:11 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Florida to close wastewater reservoir with leak history

Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in 1996 disappearance of student

EXPLAINER: What’s known about J&J’s vaccine and rare clots

I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

Fed leaders agree: Economics has a racial-disparity problem

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

US court lifts hold on Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion law

EXPLAINER: Why is ‘excited delirium’ cited at Chauvin trial?

