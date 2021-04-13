AP Top U.S. News at 11:11 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Florida to close wastewater reservoir with leak history Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death US recommends…

Florida to close wastewater reservoir with leak history Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive ‘Prime suspect’ arrested in 1996 disappearance of student EXPLAINER: What’s known about J&J’s vaccine and rare clots I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what? Fed leaders agree: Economics has a racial-disparity problem Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd US court lifts hold on Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion law EXPLAINER: Why is ‘excited delirium’ cited at Chauvin trial? Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.