AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him…

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

Some Californians can’t get vaccine despite surge in supply

EXPLAINER: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?

Highlights from interviews with juror at Chauvin trial

Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust

Sledgehammer attack damages Guadalupe mural at LA church

Deadly California arrest carries echoes of George Floyd case

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.