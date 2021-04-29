CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lifts outdoor mask mandate | Schedule for DC vaccines on May 1 | Vaccines for children? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

Some Californians can’t get vaccine despite surge in supply

EXPLAINER: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?

Highlights from interviews with juror at Chauvin trial

Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust

Sledgehammer attack damages Guadalupe mural at LA church

Deadly California arrest carries echoes of George Floyd case

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

Senate committee approves USPS board picks committed to 10-year reform plan

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes already owed

USPS speeds up plans to buy package-sorting machines after federal judge’s ruling

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up