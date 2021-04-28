CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

EXPLAINER: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?

Highlights from interviews with juror at Chauvin trial

Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust

Sledgehammer attack damages Guadalupe mural at LA church

Deadly California arrest carries echoes of George Floyd case

Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring

