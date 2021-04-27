AP Top U.S. News at 10:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Educator threw beer at filmers of wife’s transphobic rant CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask…

Educator threw beer at filmers of wife’s transphobic rant CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask Late taxes another troubling sign for electric truck startup ‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies Hawaii close to honoring Juneteenth, leaving 1 state holdout Idaho lawmaker accused of rape was warned about his behavior Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency Where’s Caitlyn? So far, Jenner’s campaign is virtual Scientist: Extent of DDT dumping in Pacific is ‘staggering’ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.