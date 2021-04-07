CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area

Summoning seniors: Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph when he crashed SUV

Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana

A look at the workplace sex harassment claims against Cuomo

Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings

Portland leaders to re-establish anti-gun violence unit

NRA boss says he didn’t tell group leaders before bankruptcy

