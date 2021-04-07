AP Top U.S. News at 9:59 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck area Summoning seniors: Big new push to vaccinate older Americans 6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph when he crashed SUV Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana A look at the workplace sex harassment claims against Cuomo Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings Portland leaders to re-establish anti-gun violence unit NRA boss says he didn't tell group leaders before bankruptcy