AP Top U.S. News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Jury’s swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty

Floyd verdict gives hope, if only fleeting, to Black America

Floyd’s hometown exalts in verdict but tempers expectations

Silence, then cheers: Relief washes over George Floyd Square

AP PHOTOS: Joy, tears, calls for change after Floyd verdict

Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all

Sikh group wants probe of gunman’s possible supremacist link

North Carolina won’t pass bill to ban youth trans procedures

Climate change creates migrants. Biden considers protections

Search for survivors of capsized lift boat ends

