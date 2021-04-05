CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: Legion of Chauvin prosecutors, each with own role

With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old

Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers

For 7 New Yorkers, a pandemic year’s fight for the future

Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis

Florida works to avoid ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse

Amid outcry, states push mental health training for police

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 41 people; dozens missing

