AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours

Awaiting census count, California ponders slow growth future

Black neighborhoods in Kansas hard hit by property tax sales

Indiana prosecutor facing criticism after FedEx shooting

Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival

Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

Recordings show chaos surrounding Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

Key moments in closing arguments of Chauvin trial

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday

