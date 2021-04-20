CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP source: Arsenal follows…

AP source: Arsenal follows Chelsea, Manchester City in withdrawing from Super League

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — AP source: Arsenal follows Chelsea, Manchester City in withdrawing from Super League.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up