Agencies donate $200K to those impacted by Nashville bombing

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 4:40 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Electric Service have donated $200,000 to help people whose residence, business or employment was impacted by the Christmas Day bombing.

TVA says it is chipping in $100,000 and the Nashville utility is giving the other $100,000. Residential customers who qualify will receive $300, while commercial ones will receive $1,200.

There are no income restrictions. Those interested can apply at www.needlink.org.

The blast damaged dozens of buildings on a holiday morning well before downtown streets would be bustling and was preceded by a recorded announcement warning anyone in the area that a bomb would soon detonate.

The man who blew himself up inside his recreational vehicle was grappling with paranoia and eccentric conspiracy theories, but there are no indications he was motivated by social or political ideology, the FBI found in its investigation into the blast.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

