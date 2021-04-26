CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Academy Awards television audience…

Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards television audience on ABC plunged to 9.85 million viewers, less than half of Oscars’ previous low and continuing the startling trend of viewer tune out for awards shows.

The Nielsen company’s preliminary estimate released Monday shows that the audience to watch “Nomadland” win best picture was 58% below last year’s tally of 23.6 million, the prior low-water mark.

Producers tried a hostless event Sunday night with a small audience of nominees and guests who weren’t wearing masks. But in a year where movie theaters were mostly closed due to the pandemic, people were either unfamiliar with or unexcited about movies they primarily streamed at home.

Both the Golden Globes (6.9 million viewers) and Grammy Awards (9.2 million) had record low audiences earlier this year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

DoD targets 2028 for first clean financial statement audit

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

Elevated State Dept. chief diversity officer looks to move needle on decades-long challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up