3rd person arrested in stolen Confederate monument case

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 10:23 AM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stolen Confederate monument, New Orleans police said.

Stanley Pate turned himself in Friday after being wanted in connection for possession of stolen property, the New Orleans Police Department said. Jason Warnick and Kathryn Diionno were arrested earlier.

The chair-shaped monument was recovered in New Orleans after it was taken last month from a cemetery in Selma, Alabama. Someone later sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” claiming responsibility, and then sent fake photos pretending the chair had been turned into a toilet.

Lawyers representing Warnick and Diionno said in a statement that the pair are innocent. It is not immediately known if Pate has a lawyer to comment.

The monument has since been returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

