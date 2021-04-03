CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » 3 more plead guilty…

3 more plead guilty in multistate bank fraud scheme

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 7:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced three more guilty pleas Thursday in a bank fraud case that affected banks in multiple states.

The three, from New York, Ohio and New Jersey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and face sentencing in September.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Newark, the trio and others scammed the banks and electronic merchant processors by creating sham companies and using them to issue checks to other shell companies associated with the scheme, without the funds to back them up.

They also allegedly used ATMs and bank tellers to withdraw money before the banks and merchant processors could recognize the money in their accounts was the result of fraudulent transactions.

The scheme caused losses of approximately $3.5 million to entities in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan, according to prosecutors.

Erm Ayaz, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty by videoconference Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Syed Abbas of Westerville, Ohio, and 35-year-old Habib Majid of North Brunswick, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in the last week.

Four others connected to the scheme had previously pleaded guilty.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Army wants to lock soldiers' biometrics in with machines to create sci-fi-like effects

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

OPM offers up details on new emergency paid leave for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up