WASHINGTON (AP) — 2020 US Census count shows California losing House seat; Texas, Florida and Colorado gain.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 26, 2021, 3:37 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — 2020 US Census count shows California losing House seat; Texas, Florida and Colorado gain.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.