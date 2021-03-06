CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Visits to resume at Delaware prisons as virus caseload drops

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:17 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Inmates at Delaware prisons will be able to receive visitors later this month as coronavirus cases among inmates and the population at large continue to drop.

The Delaware Department of Corrections announced Friday that in-person visits can resume starting March 16.

Those wishing to visit will be able to schedule appointments starting Monday. In-person visits were suspended in November as COVID-19 cases increased across the state and among inmates. The most recent report from the state shows that seven of its eight correctional facilities have no active coronavirus cases among inmates.

The Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington reports one symptomatic case and two asymptomatic cases.

