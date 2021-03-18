VA medical center in Wilmington expands vaccine eligibility

Officials at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilmington, Delaware, have announced that all veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilmington, Delaware, have announced that all veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Delaware News Journal reported Wednesday that veterans must to be enrolled in VA health care.

And they should preferably receive care at the Wilmington VAMC or one of its five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware or southern New Jersey.

The Wilmington VAMC has so far administered more than 22,000 vaccine doses to veterans and medical center staff.

