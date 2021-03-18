CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
VA medical center in Wilmington expands vaccine eligibility

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 9:02 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilmington, Delaware, have announced that all veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Delaware News Journal reported Wednesday that veterans must to be enrolled in VA health care.

And they should preferably receive care at the Wilmington VAMC or one of its five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware or southern New Jersey.

The Wilmington VAMC has so far administered more than 22,000 vaccine doses to veterans and medical center staff.

