CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » US trade deficit rises…

US trade deficit rises 1.9% in January

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose 1.9% in January as the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt global commerce.

The gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2 billion from $67 billion in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports rose 1% to $191.9 billion, while imports increased 1.2% to $260.2 billion.

The politically sensitive trade gap with China fell 3.2% to $27.2 billion. The trade deficit with Mexico rose $1.6 billion to $11.9 billion in January.

The coronavirus has upended trade in services such as education and travel, sections of the economy in which the United States runs persistent surpluses. Measured in dollars, monthly exports of U.S. services have declined by nearly one-fourth since the virus outbreak about a year ago.

Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit climbed to $23.8 billion, or 53.7%, from January 2020.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up