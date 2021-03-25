CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
TV series from ‘Dr. Death’ podcast being shot in New Mexico

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 3:10 PM

The New Mexico Film Office says a new television series based on a popular true-crime podcast by the Wondery network has started production in Albuquerque and Moriarty.

The UCP production “Dr. Death” stars actors Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater and is directed by Maggie Kiley, So Yong Kim and Jennifer Morrison.

Film Office Director Amber Dodson said the series will be the first production to use NBCU’s new studio in Albuquerque.

According to the Film Office, “Dr. Death” is about a neurosurgeon whose operations start going wrong, prompting intervention by two fellow physicians.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

