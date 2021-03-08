‘Tough year’ for 1st Conn. resident diagnosed with COVID-19

The first Connecticut resident to test positive for COVID-19 exactly one year ago says he's still coping with health problems, but the experience has brought a new optimism to life.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The first Connecticut resident to test positive for COVID-19 exactly one year ago says he’s still coping with health problems, but the experience has brought a new optimism to life.

The former Wilton resident was diagnosed on March 8, 2020, and spent three weeks at Danbury Hospital, including 10 days in a coma and on a ventilator.

He was 45 at the time, with a wife and 4-month-old twin boys.

Tillett told WVIT-TV he now enjoys the little things in life and chooses to laugh instead of getting angry.

He and his family have since moved to Virginia to be closer to family.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.