The Latest: Meghan describes entering royal life naively

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The latest on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry, their first since stepping away from royal life:

5:15 p.m.

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t “fully understand what the job was” when she married Prince Harry.

Winfrey’s hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS in the U.S. on Sunday night, with Meghan sitting alone with Winfrey.

The two talked about the early days before the royal marriage, with Meghan saying “there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like.

“That’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things,” Meghan said. “And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it.”

Meghan also revealed that she and Harry were technically married a few days before the ceremony watched by the world.

After a brief intro with Winfrey narrating a recounting of the couple’s wedding and subsequent announcement that they were stepping down from their royal duties, Meghan walked into the backyard garden setting of the interview.

“You really are having a baby!” Winfrey shouted when she saw Meghan’s baby bump under her black empire-style dress.

Meghan said she would reveal the sex of the baby later in the interview when Harry joined them.

Winfrey and Meghan said they were at the home of a friend of Winfrey’s because they liked the setting.

They clarified that no questions would be off limits and that Meghan and Harry would not be paid for the interview.

