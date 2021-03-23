CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to loosen restrictions | Md. gets 6 more mass vaccine sites | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » 'The Bachelor' ends controversial…

‘The Bachelor’ ends controversial season with ratings high

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC “The Bachelor” ended a season that had as much drama off the set as on with its most-watched episode of the year and final appearance of host Chris Harrison — at least for a while.

The pre-taped season finale with Harrison reached 6.1 million viewers last Monday and the “After the Final Rose” special, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, was seen by 5.67 million, the Nielsen company said.

Harrison was criticized last month for defending a contestant after she was seen in racially-insensitive pictures attending a plantation-themed ball in 2018. Harrison later apologized but it was announced he would be stepping away from the show for an undetermined period.

It’s not clear whether he will be back. Former bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

Ratings for the most recent season of “The Bachelor,” where Matt James was the franchise’s first Black bachelor, have been down but ticked up in its last few episodes.

James had selected contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who had appeared in the plantation-themed pictures. During the “After the Final Rose” special, he revealed that he had broken up with her after the controversy came to light.

It’s tough to judge whether Harrison’s absence had any impact on the “After the Final Rose” ratings, because ABC hadn’t done one of those specials since 2018.

CBS won the week in the ratings, with an average of 4.5 million viewers in prime time. NBC had 3.6 million, ABC had 3.4 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 1.2 million and Telemundo had 1.1 million

Fox News Channel led the cable rankings, averaging 2.23 million viewers. TBS had 1.88 million, MSNBC had 1.65 million, TNT had 1.41 million and HGTV had 1.2 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 8.7 million viewers, NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5 million.

For the week of March 15-21, the top 20 shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 9.99 million.

2. “FBI,” CBS, 8.08 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.89 million.

4. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.85 million.

5. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.49 million.

6. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.1 million.

7. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 6.26 million.

8. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.22 million.

9. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 6.1 million.

10. “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” ABC, 5.67 million.

11. “American Idol,” ABC, 5.64 million.

12. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.39 million.

13. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.13 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 5.123 million.

15. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.122 million.

16. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.106 million.

17. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.105 million.

18. “This is Us,” NBC, 5.01 million.

19. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 4.99 million.

20. NCAA Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina, CBS, 4.44 million.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TIC 3.0 gives State more flexibility to implement edge computing

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up