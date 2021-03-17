CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » States sue Biden in…

States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office.

Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it’s built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.

Construction on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

It would move up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden cancelled its permit over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.

Some moderate Democratic lawmakers also have urged Biden to reverse his decision, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

Building back greener: New federal leases, new sustainability opportunities

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Army upgrading networks in hopes of creating a super weapons system in the future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up