CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » State to expand vaccinations…

State to expand vaccinations to people with health issues

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 8:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Delaware will soon move into its next vaccination phase to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The News Journal reports that the state will start focusing Wednesday on residents with health conditions that put them at higher risk if they have the virus.

Conditions that apply to the next phase of the vaccine include cancer, serious heart conditions and obesity.

Other conditions include chronic kidney disease, pregnancy and someone who smokes or used to smoke.

The state has been administering vaccines to people who are 65 years old and older.

It recently shifted its focus to teachers and school staff as well as people who work in poultry plants and grocery stores.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up