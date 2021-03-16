State to expand vaccinations to people with health issues

Delaware will soon move into its next vaccination phase to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

DOVER, Del. — Delaware will soon move into its next vaccination phase to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The News Journal reports that the state will start focusing Wednesday on residents with health conditions that put them at higher risk if they have the virus.

Conditions that apply to the next phase of the vaccine include cancer, serious heart conditions and obesity.

Other conditions include chronic kidney disease, pregnancy and someone who smokes or used to smoke.

The state has been administering vaccines to people who are 65 years old and older.

It recently shifted its focus to teachers and school staff as well as people who work in poultry plants and grocery stores.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.