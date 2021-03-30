Senate Democrats seek to ram through gun-control measures

Democratic lawmakers in Delaware are aiming to ram two gun-control bills through the state Senate.

DOVER, Del. (AP)

The proposals would outlaw high-capacity magazines and ban the purchase of handguns unless the buyer first takes a firearms training course, gets fingerprinted and obtains a state permit.

The bills were introduced last week and members of the public will have their first chance to comment on them at a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

Democratic Senate leaders issued a statement late Tuesday saying the bills will be voted on by the full Senate on Thursday if they are released from committee.

