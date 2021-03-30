CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Senate Democrats seek to ram through gun-control measures

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 7:41 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware are aiming to ram two gun-control bills through the state Senate.

The proposals would outlaw high-capacity magazines and ban the purchase of handguns unless the buyer first takes a firearms training course, gets fingerprinted and obtains a state permit.

The bills were introduced last week and members of the public will have their first chance to comment on them at a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

Democratic Senate leaders issued a statement late Tuesday saying the bills will be voted on by the full Senate on Thursday if they are released from committee.

