San Diego seeking families of homeless men killed in crash

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 7:24 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego officials released the names of two men killed when a driver crashed into a sidewalk homeless encampment and are asking the public to help them find their families so they can notify them of their deaths.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office said Thursday that they have been unable to locate any relatives of 65-year-old Randy Daniel Ferris and 61-year-old Walter James Jones after searching for days. The men reportedly had been living on the streets for a while, officials said.

The county did notify the family of 40-year-old Rodney Diffendal, who was also killed Monday when a Volvo station wagon drove up on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego. Six people were injured.

The driver, Craig Voss, is in custody after police determined he was driving while impaired. He faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter along with a felony DUI. He could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if he has a lawyer. A date for his arraignment has not been set.

