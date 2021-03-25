CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
President Joe Biden says during news conference: ‘My plan is to run for reelection’ in 2024

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 2:07 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says during news conference: ‘My plan is to run for reelection’ in 2024.

