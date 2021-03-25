WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says during news conference: ‘My plan is to run for reelection’ in 2024.
March 25, 2021, 2:07 PM
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.