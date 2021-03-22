BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police: Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 people dead, including 1 police officer.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 22, 2021, 10:25 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police: Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 people dead, including 1 police officer.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.