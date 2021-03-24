CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Orders for manufactured goods fell sharp 1.1% in February

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 8:46 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell a sharp 1.1% in February with demand in a key sector that tracks business investment also dropping.

Orders for durable goods declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains including a sizable 3.5% rise in January, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The drop was larger than expected but likely was adversely effected by the severe winter storms that hit much of the country last month as well as continued supply-chain problems.

The category that covers business investment dropped 0.8% in February following solid gains of 0.6% in January and 1.5% in December.

