NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s ’embarrassed’ by sexual harassment allegations, but intends to stay…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s ’embarrassed’ by sexual harassment allegations, but intends to stay in office.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.