Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 8:19 AM

DETROIT (AP) — A man suspected in three homicides in Ohio has died in Detroit, four days after he was shot by police outside a motel in the city, authorities said.

Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

Moore was shot while exchanging gunfire with police outside the Rivertown Inn and Suites on March 1.

He was wanted in Cincinnati after the deaths of his estranged wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and two men: Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35, police said.

Detroit police were watching the motel when Moore emerged from a room and began shooting at officers, Chief James Craig said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

