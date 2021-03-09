CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Man charged after Missouri…

Man charged after Missouri trooper headquarters shooting

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged more than two months after police say he fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City office for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before being shot by troopers.

Tayland Rahim, 28, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Rahim remains hospitalized for his injuries from the shootout. Online court records did not list an attorney for Rahim as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators have said that people inside the Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit heard shots the night of Jan. 4. Troopers then saw Rahim holding the rifle as he approached the main entrance and fired several shots.

Rahim was shot after he didn’t comply with several orders from the troopers, officials said. No law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting. Authorities haven’t released details about a possible motive.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up