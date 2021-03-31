CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Looie Lookout: Police seek to recover minor league mascot

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 8:02 AM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police are asking “Where’s Looie?” after a minor league baseball team in Tennessee reported its team mascot was stolen from its ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts told authorities that the costume of its mascot Looie was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were also stolen.”

Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose. Police are asking the public for any tips on the costume’s whereabouts, saying callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with tips can call (423) 698-2525.

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

