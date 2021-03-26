Judge: Proud Boys leader should be freed pending riot trial

U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lloret immediately stayed that ruling regarding Zach Rehl pending a review of the decision by a judge in Washington.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that a Philadelphia man described by prosecutors as a leader of the far-right Proud Boys should be released to house arrest while he awaits trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots.

The ruling came after a brief hearing in Philadelphia in which Rehl’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, claimed the charges against his client were motivated by his political views — not his actions on Jan. 6. Rehl, 35, faces six counts, including: conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property.

Prosecutors said Rehl poses a danger to the community, saying he was charged due to “his actions and the people he led,” not his opinions.

