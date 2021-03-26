CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Judge: Proud Boys leader…

Judge: Proud Boys leader should be freed pending riot trial

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that a Philadelphia man described by prosecutors as a leader of the far-right Proud Boys should be released to house arrest while he awaits trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots.

However, U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lloret immediately stayed that ruling regarding Zach Rehl pending a review of the decision by a judge in Washington.

The ruling came after a brief hearing in Philadelphia in which Rehl’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, claimed the charges against his client were motivated by his political views — not his actions on Jan. 6. Rehl, 35, faces six counts, including: conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property.

Prosecutors said Rehl poses a danger to the community, saying he was charged due to “his actions and the people he led,” not his opinions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News

A long-serving and steady voice for public service and performance calls it a day

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up