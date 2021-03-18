CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Judge keeps election-related charges against 2 Virginia men

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 3:20 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has declined to dismiss election-related charges against two men accused of driving with guns and a lockpicking tool to a site where Philadelphia votes were being counted in early November.

Lawyers for Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta of Chesapeake, Virginia, argue there was no evidence they tried to interfere with election-related activities.

The lawyers say it appears they are being punished for their beliefs. Judge Mark Moore says the state presented enough evidence to “give a serious picture” to their intent.

The judge says issues raised by defense attorneys would be better decided by a jury.

